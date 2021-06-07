fbpx
QQQ
-0.82
336.42
-0.24%
DIA
-1.01
348.91
-0.29%
SPY
-1.00
423.60
-0.24%

Why Carnival Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 7, 2021 9:22 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) shares are trading higher by 1% at $30.88 Monday morning after the cruise line confirmed its plans to return to guest operations from Port of Galveston on July 3 with Carnival Vista, followed by the return of operations on Carnival Breeze on July 15. 

These cruises are available for guests who have received their final dose of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and have proof of vaccination, in accordance with current guidelines from the CDC.

Carnival is the largest global cruise company, set to deploy 88 ships on the seas once cruising fully resumes after the pandemic.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Why Carnival, Norwegian And Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Stock Are Moving Today

Shares of cruise companies Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: read more

Shorts Get Crushed After Carnival's Stock Breaks Out

For three months, sellers kept a top on shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL). Each time shares reached the $30 level, sellers overpowered the buyers and drove the price lower. But now things are different. read more

Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Line And Carnival Soar In A Mixed Day For The Market

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Tuesday as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation and yields, as well as a rotation out of tech and software names. Here's how each of the major indices performed for the trading day: read more

Carnival And American Airlines Soar As The SPY Closes Higher

U.S. indices traded sharply higher Friday as stocks continued to rebound following a sell-off earlier in the week. read more