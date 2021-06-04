Why American Superconductor Is Trading Higher Today

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) shares are trading higher by 42.7% at $18.16 on above-average volume Friday. The company reported earnings Wednesday and traded lower. The overall market is trading higher and could be boosting the stock as well as a post-earnings rebound.

American Superconductor Corp generates the ideas, technologies and solutions that meet world's demand for smarter, cleaner and energy. Through its Windtec Solutions, the company enables manufacturers to launch wind turbines quickly, effectively and profitably.

Through its Gridtec Solutions, the company provides engineering planning services and grid systems that optimize network reliability, efficiency and performance. The company's solutions are powering gigawatts of renewable energy and enhancing the performance and reliability of power networks.