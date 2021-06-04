fbpx
Matt Kohrs Joins 'Money Mitch' To Talk AMC, The Power Of Retail Traders And More

byAaron Bry
June 4, 2021 4:30 pm
Matt Kohrs, a popular YouTuber who streams about AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) and other stocks, joined Benzinga's "Money Mitch" Thursday night with host Mitch Hoch. The pair discussed a number of topics related to AMC and the stock's parabolic rise.

Planet Of The Apes: Kohrs pointed to the strength of the retail trading community that helped make the AMC squeeze possible.

"The size of this community is so important, if you have each of these people doing a half hour or hour of research when you multiply that by… the last report was 3.2 million alone in AMC of retail investors," Kohrs said. "You have Facebook groups, YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, it expands so, so quickly. I get it, we don't have the tools that hedge funds has, but there is definitely strength in numbers."

See Also: How Matt Kohrs And The Apes Level The Investing Playing Field

Hoch and Kohrs also touched on how brokerages halted trading on certain securities a few months ago, and if it's possible we could see something similar with AMC.

"Even if you told me at the end of January that they [brokerages] could stop people from buying, I didn't know that you could do that," Kohrs said. "I want to think now that no brokerage would do that again… I would hate to see it again and I think for a particular brokerage that would almost be a death sentence for their company. I do think we have to be respectful of that potential risk."

Watch the full interview here and subscribe to Benzinga's YouTube to catch more interviews like this one.

