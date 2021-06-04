Is Apple's Stock About To Rally?

If shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) reach the $120 level, they may rebound.

This level was support during the second half of March. Levels that had previously been support can become so again, and that could happen here.

If the shares hold, there’s a chance they stage some type of rebound.

Apple's stock closed at $123.54. The stock has a 52-week high of $145.09 and a 52-week low of $80.20 per share. The company sports a market cap north of $2 trillion.

