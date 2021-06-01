fbpx
QQQ
-0.80
334.73
-0.24%
DIA
+ 0.75
344.89
+ 0.22%
SPY
-0.07
420.11
-0.02%
TLT
-0.37
138.81
-0.27%
GLD
-0.14
178.52
-0.08%

Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
June 1, 2021 10:52 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares are trading higher by 22.5% at $18.67 Tuesday morning on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance from $28 million to $32 million.

Build-A-Bear is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. Its direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties.

Most of Build-A-Bear's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

A Mixed Bag For Toy Makers So Far In 2015

Retail: Who's Growing And Who Isn't?

Brian Sozzi Goes Long Buil-A-Bear (BBW)

Top Performing Industries For November 2 (CAB, BBW, SKH, CNR)