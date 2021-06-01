Why Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Is Moving Today

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc (NYSE:BBW) shares are trading higher by 22.5% at $18.67 Tuesday morning on continued strength after the company last week reported better-than-expected first-quarter results and raised FY21 EBITDA guidance from $28 million to $32 million.

Build-A-Bear is a U.S.-based specialty retailer of customized stuffed animals and related products. Its direct-to-consumer segment runs the company-owned stores, primarily in North America and Europe. The International franchising segment manages the company's licensing activities and franchising arrangements. Its Commercial segment markets the company's naming and branding rights to third parties.

Most of Build-A-Bear's stores are located in North America, which contributes to the majority of its total revenue.