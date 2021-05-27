fbpx
QQQ
-0.09
334.22
-0.03%
DIA
+ 1.12
342.15
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.93
418.14
+ 0.22%
TLT
-1.02
140.24
-0.73%
GLD
-0.36
178.00
-0.2%

What's Going On With Aqua Metals Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 1:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
What's Going On With Aqua Metals Stock Today?

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares were trading higher by 18.2% at $3.02 on above-average volume Thursday afternoon. 

An Aqua Metals spokesperson commented on Thursday's price action, telling Benzinga the stock is "likely just oversold over the last few months" and rallying in anticipation of the company's first licensing deal. 

Aqua Metals is a United States-based company engaged in the business of recycling lead through a novel, proprietary and patent-pending process that it developed and named AquaRefining.

The company's mission is to eliminate the inefficiency, costs and toxic waste associated with conventional smelter-based recycling of lead acid batteries. 

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks WIIM Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Oppenheimer Analysts Release 28 Best Ideas List

Here's Oppenheimer's List Of The 29 Best Stocks For 2017