Why Target Hospitality Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares are trading higher by 23% at $3.99 Thursday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.50.

Target Hospitality is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management and laundry service.

Target Hospitality generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.