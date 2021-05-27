fbpx
QQQ
-0.04
334.17
-0.01%
DIA
+ 1.14
342.13
+ 0.33%
SPY
+ 0.93
418.14
+ 0.22%
TLT
-1.00
140.22
-0.72%
GLD
-0.28
177.92
-0.16%

Why Target Hospitality Stock Is Trading Higher Today

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 12:02 pm
Target Hospitality Corp (NASDAQ:TH) shares are trading higher by 23% at $3.99 Thursday after Stifel upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $3 to $4.50.

Target Hospitality is a vertically integrated specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company provides specialty rental and comprehensive hospitality services including catering food services, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, on-site security, overall workforce lodge management and laundry service.

Target Hospitality generates a majority of its revenue from the Permian Basin which consists of specialty rental and vertically integrated hospitality services revenue from customers in the oil and gas industry.

