fbpx
QQQ
-0.34
334.47
-0.1%
DIA
+ 1.23
342.04
+ 0.36%
SPY
+ 0.96
418.11
+ 0.23%
TLT
-0.98
140.20
-0.7%
GLD
-0.42
178.06
-0.24%

What's Going On With Beyond Meat Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 27, 2021 10:35 am
Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are trading higher by 9% at $138.50 Thursday morning after the company announced the launch of its first-ever value six-pack of its Beyond Burger in Canada.

Beyond Meat is a provider of plant-based meats, such as burgers, sausage, ground beef, and chicken. Unlike other vegetarian products, Beyond Meat seeks to replicate the look, cook, and taste of meat, is targeted to omnivores and vegetarians alike, and is sold in the meat case.

Beyond Meat products are widely available across the U.S. and Canada and in 83 additional countries as well. International revenue represented 20% of 2020 sales. 

