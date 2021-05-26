fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.09
331.88
+ 0.33%
DIA
-0.06
343.24
-0.02%
SPY
+ 0.75
417.49
+ 0.18%
TLT
-0.32
139.78
-0.23%
GLD
-0.57
178.52
-0.32%

Here's Why Nano Dimension Stock Is Moving Today

byHenry Khederian
May 26, 2021 1:23 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares are trading higher by 11.4% at $7.26 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced it launched the DragonFly LDM 2.0 update.

According to the press release, the next-generation DragonFly LDM 2.0 system received a comprehensive update that introduces improved print quality, optimized ink utilization and smarter management for printer uptime. 

Nano Dimension is engaged in the research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines – Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Nano Dimension Trades Higher After Q4 Print: Technical Levels To Watch

Nano Dimension Ltd. read more

Nano Dimension Shares Initiated With Buy Rating By Lake Street