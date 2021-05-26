Here's Why Nano Dimension Stock Is Moving Today

Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares are trading higher by 11.4% at $7.26 Wednesday afternoon after the company announced it launched the DragonFly LDM 2.0 update.

According to the press release, the next-generation DragonFly LDM 2.0 system received a comprehensive update that introduces improved print quality, optimized ink utilization and smarter management for printer uptime.

Nano Dimension is engaged in the research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines – Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products.