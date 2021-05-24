fbpx
QQQ
+ 5.25
321.77
+ 1.6%
DIA
+ 1.98
340.06
+ 0.58%
SPY
+ 4.04
410.90
+ 0.97%

What's Up With Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 24, 2021 10:06 am
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NCLH) shares are trading higher by 2.2% at $29.34 Monday morning after the company announced Alaska cruises on Norwegian Bliss will begin sailing from Seattle starting Aug. 7, 2021.

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths, operating 28 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising.

With nine passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027 (representing 24,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is growing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to more than 490 global destinations.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

