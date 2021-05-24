Palantir Might Be Worth Trading After Consolidating Around $20

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) has been consolidating and is now worth considering a speculative trade on the long side, co-host Dennis Dick said Monday on Benzinga's YouTube show "PreMarket Prep."

What Happened: Palantir confirmed Monday it will support the U.S. Space Force and U.S. Air Force by providing its software for critical missions in a $32.5 million deal.

There is room up to the $25 level on Palantir, Dick said.

He recommended a tight stop-loss be put in place below the $20 level because although Palantir is consolidating, the stock is still in a downtrend, the "PreMarket Prep" co-host noted.

"As a trader, always think about what you can lose, not what you can make," Dick said.

If the stock can break through the $21.16 level Monday, co-host Joel Elconin added that he thinks it could trade up to $21.62.

PLTR Price Action: Palantir traded as high as $45 and as low as $8.90 over a 52-week period.

At last check Monday morning, the stock was up 1.01% at $20.95.

(Photo courtesy Palantir)