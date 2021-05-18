Why Live Nation Is Josh Brown's No. 1 Reopening Play

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) is the reopening play that Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown feels most strongly about, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Live Nation opened up ticketing for Astroworld in Houston and sold 100,000 tickets in an hour, Brown said.

Every show this summer is going to be sold out, he told CNBC.

All of the Live Nation venues are reopening, and the stock has a market cap of about $18 billion, Brown said, adding that the current valuation "is a joke."

Live Nation's stock is going to continue to trend higher as people enjoy festivals and concerts this summer, he said.

LYV Price Action: Live Nation traded as high as $94.63 and as low as $38.59 over a 52-week period.

The stock gained 3.04% Tuesday, closing at $87.09.

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.