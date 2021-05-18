fbpx
QQQ
-2.19
326.60
-0.68%
DIA
-2.60
346.25
-0.76%
SPY
-3.50
419.02
-0.84%
TLT
-0.35
137.14
-0.26%
GLD
+ 0.33
174.37
+ 0.19%

Why Live Nation Is Josh Brown's No. 1 Reopening Play

byAdam Eckert
May 18, 2021 4:32 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Live Nation Is Josh Brown's No. 1 Reopening Play

Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) is the reopening play that Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown feels most strongly about, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

Live Nation opened up ticketing for Astroworld in Houston and sold 100,000 tickets in an hour, Brown said. 

Every show this summer is going to be sold out, he told CNBC.

All of the Live Nation venues are reopening, and the stock has a market cap of about $18 billion, Brown said, adding that the current valuation "is a joke."

Live Nation's stock is going to continue to trend higher as people enjoy festivals and concerts this summer, he said. 

Related Link: Why Live Nation Entertainment's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

LYV Price Action: Live Nation traded as high as $94.63 and as low as $38.59 over a 52-week period.

The stock gained 3.04% Tuesday, closing at $87.09. 

Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Josh Brown Says This Stock Is A Pure-Play On Reopening

On CNBC's Fast Money Halftime Report," Josh Brown said he's looking for reopening stocks. As vaccines roll out across the world, a reopening of the world economy is finally in sight for many investors and is altering portfolios for some. read more

'Fast Money' Panel's Top Stock Picks For 2021: Apple, Live Nation And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave some of their top stock picks for 2021. read more

How To Capitalize On Google Trends Data Showing A 'Concert' Search Uptrend

Google Trends data shows an uptrend in searches for "concerts," Benzinga's Mitch Hoch said Wednesday on Benzinga's YouTube show "Power Hour." read more

7 Media And Entertainment Stocks To Buy, Sell And Hold