What's Going On With Agenus Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 18, 2021 10:54 am
Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares are trading higher by 35.28% at $4.41 Tuesday morning after the company, along with Bristol-Myers, announced an exclusive global license to Agenus' proprietary bispecific antibody program, AGEN1777. Agenus will receive a $200 million upfront payment and up to $1.36 billion in milestone payments.

Agenus is an American biotechnology company. Its main target is immuno-oncology treatments. The company's portfolio consists of therapeutic antibodies and vaccines to treat immuno-oncology illnesses: cancers, shingles, malaria and glioblastoma. Agenus treatments aim, by combining multiple antibody platforms, to stimulate the immune system to recognize and fight cancer cells.

