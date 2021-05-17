fbpx
QQQ
-4.38
330.77
-1.34%
DIA
-1.56
345.79
-0.45%
SPY
-2.71
419.20
-0.65%
TLT
-0.09
137.17
-0.07%
GLD
+ 2.13
170.56
+ 1.23%

What's Up With Nuvve Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 17, 2021 12:35 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Newborn Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares are trading higher by 50.3% at $12.40 Monday afternoon after the company announced an agreement with Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Stonepeak to pursue a $750 million joint venture to be called Levo.

Nuvve is accelerating the electrification of transportation through its proprietary vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology. It helps to support the integration of renewable energy sources, including solar and wind. Its Grid Integrated Vehicle (GIV) platform is refueling the next generation of electric vehicle fleets through bidirectional charging solutions.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Movers Trading Ideas