fbpx
QQQ
+ 6.74
312.60
+ 2.11%
DIA
+ 4.14
336.09
+ 1.22%
SPY
+ 6.54
403.63
+ 1.59%
TLT
+ 0.80
135.02
+ 0.59%
GLD
+ 1.28
169.87
+ 0.75%

Airbnb's Stock Is Headed North: A Technical Analysis

byMelanie Schaffer
May 14, 2021 1:20 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Airbnb's Stock Is Headed North: A Technical Analysis

Airbnb Inc (NASDAQ:ABNB), a company reliant on travel, went public Dec. 10 in the middle of a pandemic. That didn’t stop traders and investors piling in to drive its share price up 50% over the following two months.

On Thursday, after the market closed, Airbnb printed its first-quarter 2021 earnings results and posted a surprise beat. Mass vaccinations have allowed travel to reopen and Airbnb’s revenue increased 5% over the fourth quarter of 2020. The company reported a loss of 1.95 per share and revenue of $886.9 million compared to an estimate of $714.4 million.

The stock has been in desperate need of some positive news after losing 37% of its value over the past three months and on Friday morning it looked as if things might turn around.

The Airbnb Chart: After reaching an all-time high of $219.94 on Feb. 11, Airbnb’s stock fell into a long consolidation phase that turned into a downtrend after it lost the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs) at the beginning of May. On Friday, Airbnb’s stock bounced up from resistance near the $130 mark after big bullish volume entered.

The eight-day EMA is trending below the 21-day EMA but Airbnb’s bounce has put it trading just 3% below the eight-day EMA and if the volume is sustained it could recapture it, putting the stock in a better position. The relative strength (RSI) index is still in oversold territory at about 27% which indicates the bounce will continue until at least the RSI reaches 30%.

abnb_may_14.png

See Also: 5 Things For Airbnb Stock Investors To Watch In Q1 Report

Bulls want to a further move north on momentum and for Airbnb’s stock to recapture the eight-day EMA and its next resistance level at $150.99. If the stock could regain that level as support, it has room to move up towards $161.

Bears want to see bullish volume leave the stock and for bearish volume to drop Airbnb below support at $130. If the stock were to lose that level it could trade down toward its all-time low at $121.50

ABNB Price Action: Airbnb was trading up 3.8% to $140.93.

Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb Inc.

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: Nautilus, Uber, Lamar Advertising And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. read more

Benzinga's Weekly Bulls And Bears: Airbnb, Apple, Kroger, Starbucks, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included the iPhone maker, the leading electric vehicle maker and a couple of reopening plays. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of Christmas Week: Airbnb, Apple, Netflix, Nike, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The week's bullish calls included big tech stocks and a telecom giant. A top electric vehicle maker and recent hot IPOs were among the bearish calls. read more