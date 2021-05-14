What's Up With Sellas Life Sciences Stock Today?

Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) shares are trading higher by 8.3% at $8.24 after the company reported first-quarter EPS results up from last year.

Sellas Life Sciences reported quarterly losses of 16 cents per share, which represents a marked improvement over losses of 66 cents per share from the same period last year.

Sellas Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications. Its pipeline products are Galinpepimut-S, Nelipepimut-S, GALE-301/-302 and NeuVax.