What's Up With Playboy Stock Today?

Playboy Group Inc (NYSE:PLBY) shares are trading higher by 6.63% at $44.24 Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Playboy Group reported quarterly sales of $42.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $38.47 million.

Craig-Hallum also raises its price target from $35 to $50.

Playboy Group is a pleasure and leisure company. The company serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle and Beauty and Grooming. The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world.