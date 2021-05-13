fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.53
312.37
+ 1.43%
DIA
+ 4.82
331.37
+ 1.43%
SPY
+ 5.49
400.22
+ 1.35%
TLT
+ 0.57
135.03
+ 0.42%
GLD
+ 0.60
169.84
+ 0.35%

What's Up With Playboy Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
May 13, 2021 9:30 am
Playboy Group Inc (NYSE:PLBY) shares are trading higher by 6.63% at $44.24 Thursday morning after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. 

Playboy Group reported quarterly sales of $42.7 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $38.47 million.

Craig-Hallum also raises its price target from $35 to $50.

Playboy Group is a pleasure and leisure company. The company serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming and Lifestyle and Beauty and Grooming. The company's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world.

