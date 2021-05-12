fbpx
QQQ
-8.42
333.73
-2.59%
DIA
-6.69
349.57
-1.95%
SPY
-8.57
422.85
-2.07%

Why Karen Firestone Is Buying More Peloton Stock

byAdam Eckert
May 12, 2021 5:28 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Karen Firestone Is Buying More Peloton Stock

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ:PTON) has sold-off to a price where it is worth buying, Aureus Asset Management CEO Karen Firestone said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money: Halftime Report."

What Happened: On May 6, Peloton reported quarterly losses of 3 cents per share, which beat the estimate for a loss of 12 cents per share. The interactive fitness product company reported quarterly revenue of $1.13 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.11 billion.

Peloton recently recalled its treadmill products after reports of injuries, including the death of a child related to the product.

The company will be able to overcome the treadmill issue, Firestone said, adding that other fast-growing companies have shown the ability to recover from difficult situations in the past. 

Firestone told CNBC she first bought Peloton's stock when it hit $100 and then recently purchased more shares at $80.

Peloton will continue to increase its earnings, she said, adding the current price-to-earnings multiple makes sense. 

Related Link: When Will The Peloton Sell-Off End?

PTON Price Action: Peloton traded as high as $171.09 and as low as $38.80 over a 52-week period. At last check Wednesday afternoon, the stock was down 1.82% at $89.35.

(Photo courtesy of Peloton.)

Your Resource for Non-Stop Trade Ideas

Join ZINGERNATION on "Power Hour", as we work hard to deliver trade ideas every day.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Kroger, Netflix, Pfizer And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many of investors' favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included a couple of FAANG stocks and a company that just took a big hit. read more

When Will The Peloton Sell-Off End?

There’s a chance the Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) sell-off ends soon, at least temporarily. The company faces significant challenges in the long run. read more

Peloton Plummets On Treadmill Recall: How Does The Stock Chart Look?

Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) plummeted Wednesday after the company issued a recall of its Tread and Tread+ treadmills. read more

The 'Boiler Room' Stock Pitch Recap: MindMed, Ford, Generac, Microchip And More

Every Friday, at 3 p.m. ET, Ritholtz Wealth Management CEO Josh Brown and Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick host "The Boiler Room," a Clubhouse audio chat where listeners can pitch their favorite stock. Here are this week's pitches. read more