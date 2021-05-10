Here's Why DraftKings Stock Is Moving Monday

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares were trading lower by 3.4% at $46.77 Monday morning, despite releasing better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance on Friday.

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan also maintains DraftKings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $81 to $73.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting and is involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.