Here's Why DraftKings Stock Is Moving Monday

byHenry Khederian
May 10, 2021 9:33 am
Here's Why DraftKings Stock Is Moving Monday

Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares were trading lower by 3.4% at $46.77 Monday morning, despite releasing better-than-expected first-quarter sales results and raised FY21 guidance on Friday. 

Needham analyst Bernie McTernan also maintains DraftKings with a Buy and lowered the price target from $81 to $73.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting and is involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

