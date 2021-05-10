fbpx
QQQ
-8.33
342.42
-2.49%
DIA
+ -0.01
347.84
+ 0%
SPY
-3.93
425.96
-0.93%
TLT
-1.41
140.64
-1.01%
GLD
+ 0.55
171.04
+ 0.32%

3 Stocks That Could Benefit From Emerging Themes Following The COVID-19 Pandemic

byAdam Eckert
May 10, 2021 4:07 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Stocks That Could Benefit From Emerging Themes Following The COVID-19 Pandemic

After the COVID-19 pandemic, new themes have emerged that will benefit three stocks in particular, Pivotal Advisors founder, CEO and CIO Tiffany McGhee said Monday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

People are starting new businesses, McGhee said. Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) helps business owners start, run and grow their businesses. 

New business applications were up 24% from 2019 to 2020, which was the biggest percentage increase in the last 10 years, she added. 

Related Link: Square Reports Q1 Earnings: What Do Analysts Think?

People are also changing jobs, McGhee told CNBC.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) is an executive search firm that could benefit from this trend, she said, adding that the company also does leadership and talent consulting. 

DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) is another name that McGhee said  will benefit from the wave of new trends. DocuSign works for those who own or operate businesses, she said.

People are never going back because DocuSign makes things easier, she said. 

See Also: Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

Price Action: Square is up 7.22% year-to-date. 

Korn Ferry is up 54.76% year-to-date.

DocuSign is down 12.15% year-to-date. 

Photo courtesy of Square. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Media Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Amazon, DocuSign, Morgan Stanley, And More — UBS' Conviction Picks For 2021

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) equity strategist Keith Parker gave the top 10 conviction stock picks for 2021, which, according to him, have an upside potential based on thei read more

Apple, Tesla, DocuSign And 12 Others In Morgan Stanley's 'Secular Growth Stocks' Lineup For 2021

Morgan Stanley has released its “Secular Growth Stocks” list for 2021, as reported by CNBC on Wednesday. read more

Why No Love For Netflix? Steve Grasso Ponders That Stock And Other Stay-At-Home Trades

Stuart Frankel & Co.'s Steve Grasso analyzed the stay-at-home trade stocks Wednesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch." read more

Thinking About Buying Stock In Levi Strauss, DocuSign, Amazon Or Netflix?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more