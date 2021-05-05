Here's Why CyberArk Stock Is Moving

CyberArk Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares are trading lower by 10% at $121.53 after the company issued first-quarter FY2021 EPS guidance below consensus estimates.

Meanwhile, CyberArk Software reported quarterly earnings of 9 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 3 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $113.00 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $109.93.

CyberArk Software provides Information technology security solutions to protect data, infrastructure, and assets across the enterprise. The company software solutions focused on protecting privileged accounts, credentials, and secrets.