Thinking About Buying Stock Or Options In Alteryx Or Palantir?

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) shares are trading higher by 7.34% after the big data analytics company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

Alteryx reported quarterly losses of 8 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 23 cents per share. Alteryx also reported quarterly sales of $118.76 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $106.11 million.

Alteryx is a software company that provides self-service data analytics software. Its software platform enables organizations to dramatically improve business outcomes and the productivity of business analysts.

The firm offers solutions such as advanced analytics, location intelligence, data preparation, technology integrations and others.

Similar to Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR), Alteryx's software serves a wide variety of companies in the private sector, including, but not limited to financial services; health care; retail; transportation and logistics; oil and gas; pharmaceuticals and biotechnology; and other industries.

Much like Palantir, Alteryx generates its revenue from the sale of subscription-based software platforms.

Palantir shares are trading higher by 1.1%, potentially in sympathy with Alteryx’s EPS and sales beats.

Traders and investors should mark their calendars for Palantir’s first-quarter earnings report, which is confirmed for May 11 before the market open.