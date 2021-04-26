fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.21
337.21
+ 0.65%
DIA
-0.63
341.12
-0.19%
SPY
+ 0.78
416.03
+ 0.19%
TLT
-0.20
140.26
-0.14%
GLD
+ 0.43
165.96
+ 0.26%

What's Going On With Nano Dimension Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 26, 2021 3:58 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More

Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares are trading higher by 9.5% at $8.21 after the company earlier announced the closing of the previously-announced acquisition of DeepCube.

Nano Dimension paid the shareholders of DeepCube approximately $40 million in cash and $30 million in American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Nano Dimension, which are subject to stand still for various periods of up to 3 years after the closing of the transaction.

Nano Dimension is engaged in the research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines – Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

News Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers read more

31 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) gained 20.8% to $5.32 after dropping more than 10% on Monday. read more

Cathie Wood Buys Yet Another Workhorse Dip, Also Adds DraftKings, Peloton, Square

Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management on Monday bought in more shares of the electric vehicle company Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) on a day the stock fell about 6% to $12.36, revealed read more

Why Nano Dimension's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Nano Dimension Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:NNMD) shares are trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results. Nano Dimension reported revenues of $1.97 million for the fourth quarter and $3.34 million for the full year 2020. read more