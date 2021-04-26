What's Going On With Nano Dimension Stock Today?

Nano Dimension Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares are trading higher by 9.5% at $8.21 after the company earlier announced the closing of the previously-announced acquisition of DeepCube.

Nano Dimension paid the shareholders of DeepCube approximately $40 million in cash and $30 million in American Depositary Shares (ADSs) of Nano Dimension, which are subject to stand still for various periods of up to 3 years after the closing of the transaction.

Nano Dimension is engaged in the research and development of a three-dimensional printer that prints electronic circuit boards, also known as printed circuit boards, and ink materials and products based on nanotechnology. Its products consist of two main product lines – Dragonfly 2020 3D printer and proprietary ink products.