fbpx
QQQ
+ 1.12
338.30
+ 0.33%
DIA
+ 0.29
340.20
+ 0.09%
SPY
+ 1.04
415.77
+ 0.25%

3 Popular Reddit Stocks That Are Melting Down

byMark Putrino
April 26, 2021 9:30 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Popular Reddit Stocks That Are Melting Down

Two months ago, the Reddit traders and day trading community thought investing was easy. Everything was going up, but things sure have changed.

Some of the stocks that were favorites in February have melted down and it looks like these trends will continue.

These stocks include GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME), Zomedica Corp. (NYSE:ZOM), and Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL).

See Also: A Short Seller Joins Benzinga's 'Power Hour' To Talk GameStop. The Rest Is History.

On Jan. 28, shares of GameStop hit $483. This was the first bubble. They then trended lower and reached $38.50 on Feb. 19 before ripping higher again. The second bubble peaked on March 10 at $348.50.

Now shares are trading around $150 and the bears are in control.

There may be some type of bounce, but there’s also a good chance that the downtrend continues. The average daily volume is declining, and this is usually a bearish signal.

gme_1.png

Zomedica’s high was $2.91. This was on Feb. 8. They made a second peak at $2.72 on March 16. Since then, they have been in a steep decline.

Now they're below the psychologically important $1 level. There will be a lot of resistance there because investors like placing orders at round levels. This could put a top on the stock.

zom_0.png

Sundial Growers hit $3.96 on Feb. 11. Since then, shares have declined and like ZOM, they're now also below the important $1 level. They may have a difficult time working through the resistance.

It isn’t surprising that this stock is trending lower. Over the past two years, Sundial has lost about $400 million. For a stock to do well long-term, a company actually needs to earn money.

See also: What are Reddit Stocks?

sndl_1.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Top Stories Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Will AMC Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

This Reddit Stock Looks Ready To Break Out Soon

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) started trending Thursday, most likely after the stock gapped higher. read more

Will GameStop Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

GameStop Rallies, But Here's Why You Shouldn't Get Too Excited Yet

Shares of GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) traded about $10 higher Monday morning on news that its CEO will resign this summer. Unfortunately, shareholders don’t have that much to be excited about as this just puts shares back to where they were last week. read more