fbpx
QQQ
+ 2.93
333.48
+ 0.87%
DIA
+ 3.04
335.16
+ 0.9%
SPY
+ 3.77
408.55
+ 0.91%
TLT
+ 0.28
139.22
+ 0.2%
GLD
+ 1.62
164.88
+ 0.97%

2 Energy Stocks To Watch In Coming Weeks: Plug Power, Fuel Cell Technical Levels

byTyler Bundy
April 21, 2021 6:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
2 Energy Stocks To Watch In Coming Weeks: Plug Power, Fuel Cell Technical Levels

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Fuel Cell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) are two energy stocks that saw share price gains Wednesday.

Here's a look at the stock charts.

plugdaily4-21-21.png

Plug Power Daily Chart Analysis

  • Plug Power is nearing the end of what technical traders would call a falling wedge pattern.
  • The stock is trading below both the 50-day moving average (green) as well as the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating sentiment in the stock has been bearish.
  • Both of these moving averages may hold as an area of resistance in the future.

Key Plug Power Stock Levels To Watch

  • The stock has been falling in the last couple months, forming what technical traders may call a falling wedge pattern.
  • This pattern is considered a bullish reversal pattern, as connecting the highs shows a much steeper drop compared to connecting the lows of the chart, forming a wedge.
  • A break above the line connecting the highs may signal the stock is changing trends and ready to start heading back up.
  • A break below the line connecting the lows could bring about a stronger downward push.

fceldaily4-21-21.png

  • Fuel Cell looks to have formed a head-and-shoulders pattern and is now nearing another key support level.
  • The stock is trading below the 50-day moving average (green) and above the 200-day moving average (blue), indicating the stock is most likely facing a period of consolidation.

Key Fuell Cell Stock Levels To Watch

  • The head-and-shoulders pattern occurs after the stock pulls back steeply and buyers are unable to push the price to new highs.
  • This bearish reversal pattern can be confirmed when the price is able to cross below the support levels formed by buyers.
  • The $7.50 level is an area where the stock has been able to find buyers before. Bulls are looking to see the price bounce here and move higher. Bearish traders would like to see this support level fail to hold.

Both Plug Power and Fuel Cell belong to the Fidelity Covington Trust ETF (NYSE:FIDU).

Photo courtesy of Plug Power. 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas News Sector ETFs Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas ETFs

Related Articles

Lithium And Hydrogen Trades: 5 Battery-Related Stocks To Watch

Stocks in electric battery technology have been heating up as automakers, airlines and equipment manufacturers continue to form partnerships with tech companies. Batteries are essential to many of the technologies that innovators hope will replace fossil fuel-burning machines. This bodes well for makers of lithium-ion batteries and hydrogen fuel cells. read more

Will Plug Power Stock Reach $50 By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a sentiment survey to find out what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. read more

Here's Why FuelCell, Plug Power And Workhorse Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends. Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for FuelCell, Plug Power and Workhorse. read more

FuelCell Energy Stock Loses Power On Q1 Results: Technical Levels To Watch

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares were trading lower Tuesday in the wake of a worse-than-expected first-quarter earnings report.  read more