What's Happening With CLNE Stock And LAZR Stock Today?

byHenry Khederian
April 20, 2021 2:50 pm
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (NASDAQ:CLNE) shares are trading lower by 20% Tuesday after Raymond James downgraded the stock from Market Perform to Underperform.

Clean Energy Fuels is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. The majority of revenue is generated within the U.S. and mostly consists of compressed natural gas.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares are trading lower by 4% after BofA Securities analyst John Murphy initiated coverage with a Neutral rating.

Luminar Technologies is an autonomous vehicle sensor and software company with the vision to make autonomy safe and ubiquitous by delivering the lidar and associated software that meets the industry's stringent performance, safety, and economic requirements.

Posted-In:

News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

