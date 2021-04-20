fbpx
QQQ
-3.85
342.73
-1.14%
DIA
-3.95
344.81
-1.16%
SPY
-4.46
419.79
-1.07%
TLT
+ 0.72
138.14
+ 0.52%
GLD
+ 0.65
165.26
+ 0.39%

3 Robinhood Stocks That Could Be Due For A Further Sell-Off

byMark Putrino
April 20, 2021 2:01 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Robinhood Stocks That Could Be Due For A Further Sell-Off

Successful trading is hard. Robinhood traders are learning a tough lesson as many of their favorite stocks break down.

Three of the Robinhood favorites, Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) and Zomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ZOM), have been trending lower and it looks like these downtrends will continue.

Carnival has been trending lower since it failed at resistance around the $30 level. There isn’t any clear support between current levels and $24.

ccl.png

Plug Power has been trending lower since February. Shares have dropped from $70 to current levels around $25 and it looks like this trend will continue.

plug.png

Zomedica has been in a downtrend since the middle of March. When shares reached the $1 level, there was little if any support. This is a bearish dynamic that suggests the downtrend will continue.

zom.png

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Penny Stocks Short Ideas Technicals Small Cap Markets Trading Ideas

Related Articles

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Pinduoduo, Carnival, Nokia Or US Steel?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Minutes

Pre-open movers read more

Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In Sundial Growers, Tilray, Apple Or Carnival?

One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?” That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why that stock is moving. read more

Benzinga's 2020 Year In Review: Coronavirus Mayhem, Historic Crash And Recovery, EV Surge And More

2020 was a year unlike any other. The stock market suffered a historic crash as the COVID-19 pandemic spread to the United States. read more