2 Tech Stocks For 2021, According To Dan Niles

byAdam Eckert
April 19, 2021 6:48 pm
2 Tech Stocks For 2021, According To Dan Niles

As the reopening continues, advertising is going to accelerate, founder and portfolio manager of the Satori Fund Dan Niles said Monday on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Niles likes the reopening plays including energy and financials, but he said Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) should also be included in the reopening trade because advertising is tied to GDP growth.

As hotels and airlines begin advertising again, Niles said Google will be the beneficiary. About 10%-15% of the company's advertising business comes from the travel and leisure industry, he added.

Related Link: Google Pledges More Than $2.5M For COVID-19 Vaccine Initiatives: Bloomberg

It could be a "sell the good news" earnings season with expectations so high, Niles said. However, he expects both Google and Facebook to post revenue growth of over 20% in 2021.

Alphabet is set to report earnings on April 27. Facebook is set to report earnings on April 28. 

Alphabet closed Monday bup 0.20% at $2,302.40. Facebook closed down 1.29% at $302.24. 

