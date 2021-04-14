Here's Why Snap, Twitter And Facebook Are Moving

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders. Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers, and following industry trends.

Here are the latest analyst ratings and updates for Snap, Twitter and Facebook.

Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) are trading higher by around 3.2% Wednesday after Wedbush analyst Ygal Arounian upgrades the social media company from Neutral to Outperform and raises the price target from $52 to $75.

Shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) are trading higher by about 0.25% after Arounian assumes the social media giant with a Neutral rating and raises the price target to $75.

Arounian downgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) from Outperform to Neutral and lowers the price target from $375 to $340. Shares of Facebook are trading lower by 1.62%.

