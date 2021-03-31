fbpx
QQQ
+ 4.81
309.51
+ 1.53%
DIA
-0.60
331.32
-0.18%
SPY
+ 1.64
393.05
+ 0.42%
TLT
-0.76
136.97
-0.56%
GLD
+ 2.40
155.21
+ 1.52%

3 Key Levels To Watch On Disney's Stock Chart

byTyler Bundy
March 31, 2021 7:00 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
3 Key Levels To Watch On Disney's Stock Chart

Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) stock looks to be nearing an area of support and could be worth checking out.

Here are some technical levels on the daily chart to look at.

disdaily3-31-21.png

Disney Daily Chart Analysis: The daily chart above shows there are three potentially key levels on Disney stock.

  • The first level is one it's approaching soon, the $185 mark. This level was previously resistance as the stock struggled to cross above it. The stock then retested this area as support and now may retest it again as support in the future.
  • If Disney's stock is unable to hold this level, the stock might not find more support until it approaches $170.
  • The stock is showing that it has had trouble recently getting above the $200 mark. This price level may also hold as resistance in the future.

The stock is trading above the 200-day moving average, indicating the sentiment of the stock is bullish. This indicator may also hold as support in the future.

What's Next: Bullish technical traders would like to see the stock bounce near the $185 level and begin to build higher lows up to the $200 level. Bulls would like to see the $200 level break and the stock consolidate above before the price may see another push higher.

Bearish technical traders would like to see the stock fall through the support level and consolidate before it may fall to the $170 support level. If the stock were to fall through $170 and consolidate, a push lower could see it fall to near the 200-day moving average.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Long Ideas Short Ideas Technicals Trading Ideas

Related Articles

5 Canadian Tech Companies To Watch As US Companies Continue to Seek M&A

The COVID-19 pandemic has fueled a boom in tech stocks and the Nasdaq has rocketed up 42% since January 2020. read more

Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Comcast, Disney, Nike, Starbucks, Tesla And More

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investor favorite stocks over the past week. The past week's bullish calls included coffee, media and cybersecurity leaders. read more

Got $600? Investors Are Buying Stock In Tesla, Nio And Pfizer With Stimulus Checks

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about when they are managing and building their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question related to how traders and investors plan to use their stimulus money:  read more

Beginning Investor? Here's How To Protect Your Portfolio In 2021

A flood of new traders joined the market in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Most of those traders are sitting on big gains at this point thanks to a historic market rally, but much of the easy rebound money may have already been made at this point. read more