Megan Thee Stallion Headlines Grubhub's Sound Bites Interactive Concert

ImagineAR Inc (OTC:IPNFF) is teaming up with First Tube Media to bring augmented reality (AR) technology to First Tube’s livestream programs.

What Happened: GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) will broadcast the first AR episode, created by ImagineAR and First Tube Media, as part of its Sound Bites virtual concert series on March 26, 7 p.m. EST, according to a press release.

The premiere virtual AR concert, which will be available on Grubhub’s YouTube channel will celebrate Women’s History Month by featuring three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion, King Princess and Noah Cyrus. During the show fans will be able to interact with the content they’re viewing by completing tasks.

How It Works: Customized QR codes will pop up throughout the show which fans can scan to gain access to special features such as discounts, benefits and gain exclusive behind-the-scenes footage from King Princess. Viewers can also enter to win a virtual meet and greet with the artists.

The event will support World Central Kitchen to provide meals to vulnerable communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. For every QR code scanned, Grubhub will donate $1, up to a maximum of $100 000, to the charity.

Why It Matters: ImagineAR and First Tube’s AR technology will allow fans tuning into the show an immersive experience as opposed to the passive act of streaming a concert.

The pandemic has changed the way people experience events and the AR technology developed by ImagineAR will give First Tube’s viewers the ability to interact with its content.

“This type of web AR immersion within a digital live experience is pushing the boundaries of fan engagement, making it an innovative event that is breaking the ceiling of what is possible through interactive digital events," First Tube Media stated in the press. release. "The second screen immersion alongside web AR, combined with customized brand benefits and live entertainment, all hosted by the largest home delivery service in the world is changing the standard for online events today and for the future.”

IPNFF Price Action: ImagineAR was down 3% at 40 cents a share at last check.

(Photo: Grubhub)

