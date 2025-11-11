Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 5% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Dividend Yield: 8.24%

8.24% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $20 to $21 on Sept. 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. JP Morgan analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Ken Goldman maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $26 to $25 on May 6, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Recent News: On Oct. 1, Conagra Brands reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

On Oct. 1, Conagra Brands reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CAG news.

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Dividend Yield: 6.56%

6.56% Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $30 to $25 on Oct. 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%

analyst Megan Alexander upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64% Recent News: On Oct. 29, Kraft Heinz reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On Oct. 29, Kraft Heinz reported mixed third-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KHC news

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS)

Dividend Yield: 5.28%

5.28% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $49 to $48 on Sept. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.

analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%. Recent News: On Oct. 14, General Mill reaffirmed long-term growth targets and fiscal 2026 financial outlook at Investor Day.

On Oct. 14, General Mill reaffirmed long-term growth targets and fiscal 2026 financial outlook at Investor Day. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GIS news

