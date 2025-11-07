Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at 51 cents per share. That’s down from $1.00 per share in the year-ago period. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum's quarterly revenue is $6.7 billion, compared to $7.15 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
On Oct. 21, Piper Sandler analyst Mark Lear maintained Occidental with a Neutral rating. He also lowered the price target from $50 to $47.
With the recent buzz around Occidental Petroleum, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. Occidental currently offers an annual dividend yield of 2.38%. That’s a quarterly dividend of 24 cents per share (96 cents a year).
So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?
To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $251,875 or around 6,250 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $50,375 or around 1,250 shares.
To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.96 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.96 = 6,250 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.96 = 1,250 shares ($100 per month).
Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.
How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.
For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).
Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.
OXY Price Action: Shares of Occidental Petroleum rose 1.4% to close at $40.30 on Thursday.
Read More:
Image: Shutterstock
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.