Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Weigh In On 3 Defensive Stocks With Over 4% Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 7.20%

7.20% UBS analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst Bryan Adams maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $21 to $20 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $20 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Equal-Weight rating and lowered the price target from $22 to $20 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70% Recent News: On July 10, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

On July 10, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CAG news.

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC

Dividend Yield: 6.03%

6.03% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Megan Alexander upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and raised the price target from $28 to $29 on Sept. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Mizuho analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $29 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%.

analyst John Baumgartner maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $31 to $29 on May 28, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 62%. Recent News: Kraft Heinz recently said it will split into two separate publicly traded entities, a move its board of directors has unanimously endorsed.

Kraft Heinz recently said it will split into two separate publicly traded entities, a move its board of directors has unanimously endorsed. Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest KHC news

General Mills, Inc. GIS

Dividend Yield: 4.82%

4.82% Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $51 to $49 on June 27, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. Goldman Sachs analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.

analyst James Yaro downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $68 to $58 on June 9, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%. Recent News: General Mills will release its first-quarter report, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

General Mills will release its first-quarter report, before the opening bell on Wednesday, Sept. 17. Benzinga Pro’s real-time newsfeed alerted to latest GIS news

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo via Shutterstock