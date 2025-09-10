representative image of a house
September 10, 2025 7:43 AM 3 min read

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Real Estate Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the real estate sector.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. DEA

  • Dividend Yield: 7.89%
  • RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained an Underperform rating and cut the price target from $27.5 to $22 on June 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Michael Lewis maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $14 to $13 on Dec. 6, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%
  • Recent News: On Aug. 5, Easterly Government Properties reported upbeat second-quarter financial results.
RLJ Lodging Trust RLJ

  • Dividend Yield: 7.88%
  • Truist Securities analyst Gregory Miller maintained a Hold rating and raised the price target from $7 to $8 on Sept. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.
  • Keybanc analyst Austin Wurschmidt maintained an Overweight rating and lowered the price target from $14 to $12 on March 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Recent News: On Aug. 7, RLJ Lodging posted mixed quarterly results.
Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. PK

  • Dividend Yield: 8.54%
  • JP Morgan analyst David Politzer initiated coverage on the stock with an Underweight rating and a price target of $10 on June 23, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 65%.
  • Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scholes downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $16 to $11 on May 30, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 71%.
  • Recent News: On July 31, Park Hotels & Resorts posted upbeat quarterly results.
