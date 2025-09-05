Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Industrials Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the industrials sector.

Karat Packaging Inc. KRT

Dividend Yield: 7.01%

7.01% Truist Securities analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%.

analyst Jake Bartlett maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $28 to $31 on May 12, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 70%. William Blair analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%

analyst Ryan Merkel downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform on Jan. 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67% Recent News: On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

On Aug. 7, Karat Packaging posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Robert Half Inc. RHI

Dividend Yield: 6.32%

6.32% JP Morgan analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $47 to $45 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Andrew Steinerman maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $47 to $45 on July 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Barclays analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Manav Patnaik maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $50 to $45 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On July 23, Robert Half posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

On July 23, Robert Half posted downbeat quarterly earnings.

Kforce Inc. KFRC

Dividend Yield: 4.89%

4.89% Truist Securities analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $46 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%.

analyst Tobey Sommer maintained a Hold rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $46 on July 29, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 73%. Sidoti & Co. analyst Marc Riddick upgraded the stocks from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $71 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%.

analyst Marc Riddick upgraded the stocks from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $71 on Oct. 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 75%. Recent News: On July 28, Kforce reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

On July 28, Kforce reported worse-than-expected second-quarter EPS results.

Photo via Shutterstock