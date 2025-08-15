How To Earn $500 A Month From Flexsteel Industries Stock Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. FLXS will release earnings results for the fourth quarter, after the closing bell on Monday, Aug. 18.

Analysts expect the Dubuque, Iowa-based company to report quarterly earnings at 84 cents per share, up from 75 cents per share in the year-ago period. Flexsteel Industries projects to report quarterly revenue of $111.82 million, compared to $110.82 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On April 21, Flexsteel Industries reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

With the recent buzz around Flexsteel Industries, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends. Currently, the company offers an annual dividend yield of 2.24%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 20 cents per share (80 cents a year).

So, how can investors capitalize and pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $268,050 or around 7,500 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $53,610 or around 1,500 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($0.80 in this case). So, $6,000 / $0.80 = 7,500 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $0.80 = 1,500 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

FLXS Price Action: Shares of Flexsteel Industries fell 1.8% to close at $35.74 on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock