Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Give Their Take On 3 Risk Off Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the consumer staples sector.

Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG

Dividend Yield: 7.37%

Evercore ISI Group analyst David Palmer maintained an In-Line rating and cut the price target from $26 to $24 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and slashed the price target from $26 to $21 on July 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On July 10, ConAgra Brands reported worse-than-expected quarterly financial results and issued FY26 adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest CAG news.

Altria Group, Inc. MO

Dividend Yield: 6.98%

Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain maintained an Underweight rating and increased the price target from $46 to $49 on May 2, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Buy rating and raised the price target from $60 to $63 on April 30, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Recent News: On April 29, Altria Group posted upbeat quarterly earnings.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest MO news

The J. M. Smucker Company SJM

Dividend Yield: 4.14%

Stifel analyst Matthew Smith maintained a Hold rating and cut the price target from $120 to $106 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Megan Alexander maintained an Overweight rating and cut the price target from $124 to $115 on June 11, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 69%.

Recent News: On July 10, J.M. Smucker announced the planned retirement of Gail Hollander, Chief Marketing Officer.

Benzinga Pro's real-time newsfeed alerted to latest SJM news

