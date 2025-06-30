How To Earn $500 A Month From MSC Industrial Direct Stock Ahead Of Q3 Earnings

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. MSM will release earnings results for the third quarter, before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the Melville, New York-based company to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share, down from $1.33 per share in the year-ago period. MSC Industrial Direct projects to report quarterly revenue at $969.19 million, compared to $979.35 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

MSC Industrial, known for producing metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products, reported a second-quarter net sales decline of 4.7% year-over-year to $891.7 million. It missed the consensus of $899.54 million.

If investors are eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends, MSC Industrial offers an annual dividend yield of 3.98%. That’s a quarterly dividend amount of $3.40 per share (85 cents a year).

So, how can investors exploit the dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $150,872 or around 1,765 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $30,174 or around 353 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($3.40 in this case). So, $6,000 / $3.40 = 1,765 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $3.40 = 353 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

MSM Price Action: Shares of MSC Industrial Direct gained 0.8% to close at $85.48 on Friday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock