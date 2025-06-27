How To Earn $500 A Month From Constellation Brands Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ will release earnings results for the first quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 1.

Analysts expect the company to report quarterly earnings at $3.29 per share, down from $3.57 per share in the year-ago period. Constellation Brands projects to report quarterly revenue at $2.56 billion, compared to $2.66 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On Thursday, Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained a Constellation Brands rating of Overweight and lowered the price target from $207 to $202. JP Morgan analyst Andrea Teixeira maintained the stock with a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $194 to $170.

With the recent buzz around Constellation Brands, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, Constellation Brands offers an annual dividend yield of 2.53%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of $1.02 per share ($4.08 a year).

So, how can investors exploit its dividend yield to pocket a regular $500 monthly?

To earn $500 per month or $6,000 annually from dividends alone, you would need an investment of approximately $237,302 or around 1,471 shares. For a more modest $100 per month or $1,200 per year, you would need $47,428 or around 294 shares.

To calculate: Divide the desired annual income ($6,000 or $1,200) by the dividend ($4.08 in this case). So, $6,000 / $4.08 = 1,471 ($500 per month), and $1,200 / $4.08 = 294 shares ($100 per month).

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

How that works: The dividend yield is computed by dividing the annual dividend payment by the stock’s current price.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and is currently priced at $50, the dividend yield would be 4% ($2/$50). However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2/$60). Conversely, if the stock price falls to $40, the dividend yield rises to 5% ($2/$40).

Similarly, changes in the dividend payment can impact the yield. If a company increases its dividend, the yield will also increase, provided the stock price stays the same. Conversely, if the dividend payment decreases, so will the yield.

STZ Price Action: Shares of Constellation fell 0.1% to close at $161.32 on Thursday.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Photo: The Image Party/Shutterstock