The Future of Finance: 3 Fintech Stocks Set to Take Wall Street by Storm in 2025

The fintech ecosystem is accelerating at such a rapid pace that only the ongoing artificial intelligence boom has been capable of stealing investor attention away from the sprawling financial technology space.

According to McKinsey research, the fintech industry's revenues are expected to grow nearly three times faster than the traditional banking sector between 2022 and 2028. Additionally, the potential 15% revenue growth of the fintech industry over the next five years could significantly outpace the 6% anticipated for the traditional banking sector.

These figures suggest that fintech is on course to become a dominant player throughout the world of finance over the coming years, and we can already see evidence of wholesale changes occurring in real time.

2025 is set to be a key year in the growth of the fintech landscape. According to Capgemini's World Payment Report 2025, digital wallets are not only the fastest-growing alternative to card payments today, but they're forecasted to handle 61% of total eCommerce payments and 46% of in-store payments by 2027.

Digital transactions rallied from a total of $802 billion in 2023 to an estimated $929.8 billion in 2024, making 2025 a prime candidate to surpass $1 trillion for the first time.

These fintech trends are set to resonate strongly on Wall Street, and we could see some of the sector's most innovative stocks rally off the back of market growth throughout the year ahead. With this in mind, let's take a look at three high-potential fintech stocks for investors to pick up in 2025:

1. PayPal PYPL

It's impossible to consider the brightest fintech stocks on Wall Street without looking to PayPal PYPL. The market leader has more than 25 years of experience in the sector and operates a leading payments platform that benefits both merchants and consumers.

With around 432 million users, PayPal's market share makes the stock a formidable player in an industry that's populated by so many startups vying for attention.

In 2024, PayPal's stock rallied more than 44%, and its innovation pipeline and strong usage figures are set to push the company higher amid a wider fintech market rally.

Crucially, last year saw PayPal launch Ad Business, an innovative new service that empowers advertisers to tap into the firm's masses of data on user payment transaction data across its platforms.

This extra revenue stream plus PayPal's utility of generative AI tools in recent months to boost support for the creation of large-language models (LLMs) within its growing Cosmos.AI platform highlights a firm that's focused on growth.

Of course, the rise of rivals like Apple Pay, Cash App, Square, and Adyen can all threaten PayPal's dominance in the future, but if it continues to protect its market share, PYPL will be a stock that deserves attention in 2025.

2. SoFi Technologies SOFI

SoFi's SOFI rapid growth has propelled the firm into a high-potential prospect for the fintech industry.

With growth of 94.4% in 2024, SoFi emerged as one of the stars of Wall Street last year, and looking at the open banking firm's acquisition rates, it's easy to see why.

In 2020, the lending, investing, saving, loan refinancing, and real estate planning platform had over 1 million members. Today, SoFi has more than 10 million, representing an astonishing rate of growth in a relatively short period.

For the third quarter of 2024, SoFi reported record adjusted net revenue growth of 30% to $697.1 million and a 64% combined growth in financial services and tech platform segments.

SoFi Technologies has also shown a strong pedigree in its commitment to embracing artificial intelligence, and the implementation of AI features like transactional fraud detection and improved payment efficiency point to a company that's ready to scale further in 2025.

3. Sezzle SEZL

With a market capitalization of around $1.5 billion, Sezzle SEZL is a fintech platform that's ripe for growth in the year ahead.

Launched in 2016 as a buy now pay later (BNPL) startup, the digital payment platform has excelled in providing consumers with flexible payment options for their purchases.

Achieving its first quarter of profitability in November 2022, Sezzle has an estimated 529,000 active subscribers and has generated $8.1 billion in merchant sales since its launch alongside 15 million completed sign-ups.

The stock went public in August 2023, and in its first calendar year of public trading in 2024 SEZL rallied more than 1,250%.

Sezzle's Q3 2024 earnings showed impressive revenue growth of 71.3% year-over-year to $70.0 million, underlining 2024's role as a breakout year for the stock. If it can nurture its increasing flows of custom, last year's performance could be a springboard for future outperformance as the cost-of-living could see more US consumers turning to BNPL to manage their finances.

Future-Proofing Your Portfolio

The sustained rise of fintech stocks is showing no signs of slowing and could be an excellent option for investors seeking to support their portfolios with strong growth stocks from the finance technology sector.

As an industry that's rapidly embracing new innovations, the fintech landscape can change at a rapid pace, so it's important to constantly audit your holdings to ensure that your chosen stocks still possess the fundamentals to ride the sector's boom period without any nasty surprises in the future.