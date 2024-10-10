How To Watch Tesla Robotaxi Day Live: Elon Musk's Autonomous Vehicle Event Is Here

The highly anticipated Robotaxi Day could usher in a new era of autonomous vehicles for Tesla Inc TSLA and the electric vehicle (EV) industry.

Here's how you can watch the event on Oct. 10.

How to Watch: A limited number of Tesla shareholders are attending the Tesla Robotaxi Day in person.

Others who missed out on attending or are not shareholders will have to watch the event from home.

Tesla will livestream the event from its official X account. The official X account captioned their post, "The future will be streamed live."

The future will be streamed live



10/10, 7pm PT https://t.co/YJEjZIYoTA — Tesla (@Tesla) October 9, 2024

Tesla Robotaxi Day will be held at 7 p.m. PT/10 p.m. ET.

The EV manufacturer typically has live videos of company events on YouTube, but has not announced that it will do so this time.

Why It's Important: Tesla CEO Elon Musk has put a heavy emphasis on creating robotaxis over the years. Thursday's event could see that plan come to fruition.

Many investors and analysts expect some surprises or details outside of the robotaxi to come. With the event titled "We Robot" by the company, some see the potential to get an update on the Optimus bot.

The event, originally set for August but was delayed, takes place at the Warner Bros. movie studio lot in Burbank, California. That likely means vehicle demonstrations will be a part of the Robotaxi Day.

Analysts expect Tesla to show off its $25,000 vehicle, a CyberVan and share cost-per-mile metrics for the Robotaxi.

What's Next: Tesla kicked off an already-busy Octobe with a report of third-quarter production and vehicle figures.

After Robotaxi Day, the company is expected to attend the Paris Motor Show from Oct. 14 through Oct. 20. This marks Tesla's first appearance at the event in six years.

Tesla will report third-quarter financial results on Oct. 23 after market close.

These events could make Tesla shares highly volatile throughout October as investors and analysts weigh what the future of the company holds.

Price Action: Tesla stock is down 3% to $233.13 on Thursday versus a 52-week trading range of $138.80 to $271. Tesla stock is down 6% year-to-date in 2024.

