 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:00pm   Comments
Share:
Why Pinterest Shares Are Falling

Shares of streaming, gaming and social media stocks, including Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) are trading lower as a rise in yields weighs on growth sectors for the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday high of 1.624% Monday afternoon before dipping to around the 1.600% level. The spike in the 10-year note Monday comes after President Biden renominated Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term.

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from recipes to cook to destinations to travel to. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, at roughly two-thirds of its more than 365 million monthly active users.

Pinterest has a 52-week high of $89.90 and a 52-week low of $41.87.

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PINS)

EVO Payments Shares Pop As It Opposes Takeover Bid From Shift4 Payments
Why The Bottom May Be In On PayPal As The Stock Stages A Reversal
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For Pinterest
PayPal's eBay-Less Future Is In the Making
Wednesdays With Wedbush On PreMarket Prep Plus: The Payments Sector Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingTrading Ideas