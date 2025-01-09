'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Down 3.5% In 7 Days: Is This Really 'Healthy Accumulation'?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has dropped 3.5% in seven days, yet traders remain optimistic suggesting a potential bullish rally.

Cryptocurrency Price Market Cap 24-Hour Trend 7-Day Trend Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002186 $12.2 billion +1.4% -3.5% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3342 $47.5 billion +3% -0.8% Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00001779 $7.1 billion -1.7% -13%

Trader Notes: Rose Premium Signals analyzed the retracement within Shiba Inu's ascending channel, identifying $0.00001623 as a key long-entry zone.

He noted the pullback aligns with strong Fibonacci levels, forming a robust foundation for the next upward move.

Post-correction targets include: $0.00002800 (first target), $0.00003500 (second target) and $0.00004170 (final target). The trader believes this retracement reflects healthy accumulation, reinforcing SHIB's ongoing bullish trend.

Statistics: IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume dropped 93.1% to $51.7 million while daily active addresses remained flat.

Transactions greater than $100,000 decreased from 181 to 165 transactions.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions have been consistently staying above the 4.7 million mark since more than a month.

As of Jan. 8, it stands at 4.77 million compared to 4.76 million as of Jan. 7.

CryptoDep data shows Shiba Inu ranks among the top 10 meme tokens by social activity, occupying the seventh spot with: 11,100 posts, 1.55 million interactions and 1.15% social dominance.

Community News: In a recent podcast, Shytoshi Kusama highlighted the distinct roles of SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and the upcoming TREAT token, scheduled to launch on Jan. 14.

He emphasized that the TREAT token will focus on innovation and marketing, complementing the ecosystem’s decentralized decision-making framework.

