Bitcoin Surges Past $100,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Follow: 'Slow Grind Up' Or Explosive Rally Ahead?

Cryptocurrency markets are trading higher on Wednesday, boosted by positive inflation data.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $101,041 +4.0% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,820 +4.2% Solana SOL/USD $229 +6.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.4161 +4.8% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002884 +7.4% XRP XRP/USD $2.41 +2.1%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 14.9% and daily active addresses up by 9.7%. Transactions greater than $100,000 remained relatively flat. Exchanges netflows are up by 334.2%.

Coinglass data reports 103,627 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $267.63 million.

CryptoQuant Founder and CEO Ki Young Ju noted that Bitcoin corrections could be smaller in this bull cycle amid steady buying from ETFs and institutions.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Peanut The Squirrel PNUT/USD $1.30 +30% Sui SUI/USD $4.33 +19.4% Aerodrome Finance AERO/USD $2.13 +16.6%

Trader Notes: As Bitcoin surged past the $100,000 mark, crypto trader Doug Funnie predicts an explosive rally ahead and wonders, "Can we get there before the weekend?"

BTC rising channel update:

this looks like it wants to explode

let's see if we can get there before the weekend pic.twitter.com/cJW2L4ZQXx — doug funnie (@cryptoklotz) December 11, 2024

Rekt Capital highlights that Bitcoin continues to hold its 4-week technical uptrend line as a key support level. He explains that a deeper correction would require a breakdown below this trend line, but for now, the "technical uptrend remains intact."

According to IntoTheBlock data, 482,000 addresses have purchased Bitcoin within the range of the current price and $100,000.

However, the key demand zone lies between $94,800 and $97,700, where over 1.3 million addresses have accumulated Bitcoin. The firm notes that "this range represents a critical area for potential support."

Daan Crypto Trades forecasts a slow, choppy climb for Bitcoin, with traders likely to face volatility before a genuine breakout occurs.

#Bitcoin Q4 2024 Looking pretty similar to Q4 2023 so far.



Slow grind up as traders are getting chopped up before the real breakout. pic.twitter.com/TuBGPZUcxA — Daan Crypto Trades (@DaanCrypto) December 11, 2024

