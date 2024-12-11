Morpheus Launches $20 Million In Rewards For AI Compute Providers

Morpheus, a decentralized platform for deploying AI-driven “Smart Agents,” has launched a $20 million reward program for compute providers.

The initiative, announced following the rollout of Morpheus’ compute smart contracts to the mainnet, is part of the platform’s efforts to incentivize contributions to its decentralized AI ecosystem.

The rewards, distributed in the platform's native token, MOR, are designed to encourage compute providers hosting AI large language models (LLMs) to support the network, according to a release shared with Benzinga.

The MOR/USD token, which is currently traded on platforms like Aerodrome, Uniswap UNI/USD, and CoinEx, also entitles holders to a share of the network’s daily compute operations.

With over 5,000 token holders, Morpheus aims to sustain and expand its decentralized community.

David Johnston, an open-source contributor to Morpheus said that what Ethereum ETH/USD did for smart contracts, Morpheus is now doing for smart agents.

“This decentralized platform empowers a new generation of builders to operate without centralized constraints," Johnston said.

He further said the reward program aligns with Morpheus’ broader goal to create a balanced and self-sustaining ecosystem where contributors—whether they provide compute resources, develop code or invest capital—are fairly compensated.

Johnston said the platform operates on a fair-launch tokenomics structure to ensure equitable participation and long-term sustainability.

By leveraging a decentralized network, Morpheus seeks to improve AI compute allocation and offer features like decentralized AI data routing, censorship-resistant access to personal AIs and crypto payments for AI services.

The platform integrates multiple AI functionalities, including marketplaces and image generation tools.

Morpheus’ community has been built through collaboration with developers and partners, including names like Lumerin and Akash AKT/USD.

These partnerships aim to drive the adoption of decentralized AI applications in various sectors, from finance to personal productivity.

While the $20 million incentive signals Morpheus' ambition, the platform operates in a competitive space where decentralized AI applications must prove their scalability and usability.

Critics of decentralized AI systems often point to challenges such as network efficiency and adoption hurdles among traditional industries.

However, with its modular design and focus on decentralization, Morpheus aims to differentiate itself. Johnston emphasized that the platform's approach is to create a neutral space for innovation.

"Morpheus ensures that these agents are built in the most effective way possible, through a decentralized and distributed community," he said.

Image: Shutterstock