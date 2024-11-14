Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn Red, Trader Marks 'Ideal Support Level At $81,500'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, with Bitcoin struggling to stay above the $90,000 mark.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $88,093.00 -3.3% Ethereum ETH/USD $3,108.09 -2.6% Solana SOL/USD $213.75 +0.2% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3876 -1% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002487 -1.7%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume falling by 9.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 17,408 to 19,527 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 165.7%.

Coinglass data reports 174,278 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $498.48 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Pepe PEPE/USD $0.00002209 16.5% Brett BRETT/USD $0.147 15.4% Kaspa KAS/USD $0.147 14.6%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping below the $90,000 mark, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees $5.42 billion in Bitcoin profits having been realized, which pushed the sell-side risk ratio to 0.524%.

$5.42 billion in #Bitcoin $BTC profits have been realized, and the sell-side risk ratio has surged to 0.524%. Stay alert and proceed with caution! pic.twitter.com/wQiUzbXG4f — Ali (@ali_charts) November 14, 2024 More Crypto Online stated that if Bitcoin price fails to hold at $88,050, it likely signals the start of wave 4, with expected support at $81,500. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $85,000, it will indicate that further upward movement in wave 3 is unlikely.

Crypto trader CrypNuevo sees a potential spike to the $95,000-$96,000 range for Bitcoin as a shorting opportunity. He anticipates a pullback when sentiment builds around reaching $100,000. For long positions, the trader plans to analyze BTC dominance (BTC.D) to decide whether to focus on Bitcoin or altcoins.

What's Next:

