Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn Red, Trader Marks 'Ideal Support Level At $81,500'

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, with Bitcoin struggling to stay above the $90,000 mark.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$88,093.00
|-3.3%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$3,108.09
|-2.6%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$213.75
|+0.2%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.3876
|-1%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00002487
|-1.7%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume falling by 9.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 17,408 to 19,527 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 165.7%.
- Coinglass data reports 174,278 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $498.48 million.
Notable Developments:
- MiCA Regulation Expected To Drive Institutional Interest In European Crypto Market
- Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Shares Dip Despite Strong Q3; Analysts Remain Bullish On AI, Crypto Potential
- Ben Horowitz: ‘The Biden Regulators Lied About Crypto’
- FBI Raids Polymarket CEO Over Crypto Betting Platform’s US Activities — He Fires Back: ‘In The Face Of Adversity, We Build’
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Pepe PEPE/USD
|$0.00002209
|16.5%
|Brett BRETT/USD
|$0.147
|15.4%
|Kaspa KAS/USD
|$0.147
|14.6%
Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping below the $90,000 mark, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees $5.42 billion in Bitcoin profits having been realized, which pushed the sell-side risk ratio to 0.524%.
Crypto trader CrypNuevo sees a potential spike to the $95,000-$96,000 range for Bitcoin as a shorting opportunity. He anticipates a pullback when sentiment builds around reaching $100,000. For long positions, the trader plans to analyze BTC dominance (BTC.D) to decide whether to focus on Bitcoin or altcoins.
What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.