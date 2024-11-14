Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Turn Red, Trader Marks 'Ideal Support Level At $81,500'

November 14, 2024 6:27 PM | 2 min read |
Zinger Key Points
  • Bitcoin is struggling to hold on to its gains above $90,000.
  • Traders are split about whether more short-term upside is possible.

Cryptocurrency markets are trading lower, with Bitcoin struggling to stay above the $90,000 mark.

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $88,093.00-3.3%
Ethereum ETH/USD $3,108.09  -2.6%
Solana SOL/USD $213.75+0.2%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.3876-1%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00002487-1.7%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume falling by 9.5% and daily active addresses dropping by 13.4%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 17,408 to 19,527 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 165.7%.
  • Coinglass data reports 174,278 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $498.48 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

CryptocurrencyPrice    Gains +/-
Pepe PEPE/USD $0.0000220916.5%
Brett BRETT/USD $0.14715.4%
Kaspa KAS/USD $0.14714.6%

Trader Notes: With Bitcoin prices dropping below the $90,000 mark, crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees $5.42 billion in Bitcoin profits having been realized, which pushed the sell-side risk ratio to 0.524%.

More Crypto Online stated that if Bitcoin price fails to hold at $88,050, it likely signals the start of wave 4, with expected support at $81,500. However, if Bitcoin breaks below $85,000, it will indicate that further upward movement in wave 3 is unlikely.

Crypto trader CrypNuevo sees a potential spike to the $95,000-$96,000 range for Bitcoin as a shorting opportunity. He anticipates a pullback when sentiment builds around reaching $100,000. For long positions, the trader plans to analyze BTC dominance (BTC.D) to decide whether to focus on Bitcoin or altcoins.

What’s Next: The influence of Bitcoin as an institutional asset class is expected to be thoroughly explored at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

