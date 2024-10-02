Tesla Cybertruck Is 'Pretty Decent Pickup Truck': Consumer Reports Review

Consumer Reports recently reviewed the Tesla Inc TSLA Cybertruck and shared its likes and dislikes about the electric pickup truck that began consumer deliveries in November 2023.

What Happened: Known for its unique design, the Cybertruck has attracted demand from celebrities and fans of Tesla vehicles and CEO Elon Musk.

The vehicle has also sold well compared to other electric pickup trucks on the market, even though it has a higher price point than some.

In its review video, Consumer Reports reviewer Alex Knizek points to steering as one of the features he liked the least about the Cybertruck. Knizek also said he disliked engaging the turn signal, which removed the rearview camera and replaced it with a blind spot camera.

The reviewer said one of his favorite parts is the giant windshield wiper. Knizek also highlighted that driving the Cybertruck was met with peace signs and thumbs up from nearby people, and the vehicle generated strong reactions that were mostly positive.

The Cybertruck’s review on the Consumer Reports website includes sections on power and braking, ride and handling, front visibility, comfort, and bed storage.

Speaking of the six-foot bed in the review video, Knizek said the Cybertruck is "even a pretty decent pickup truck."

The website review highlights several drawbacks of the Cybertruck, including limited visibility aside from the front, steering issues, camera performance, difficulty with cleaning, challenges in the delivery process, the price point, and the "usual Tesla shenanigans."

Why It's Important: Most of the Cybertruck reviews to date have come from Tesla fans and influencers who waited a long time to get their hands on the vehicle. Many of these reviewers may already be fans of Tesla vehicles and slightly biased.

Consumer Reports is well-known for its reviews, and its mixed reviews of the Cybertruck may come off as positive for the Tesla electric pickup truck.

The review highlighted several features,, including Tesla’s technological advancements and how the Cybertruck still holds its own as a pickup truck despite what some consider a look that is anything but a truck.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 3.4% to $249.02 on Wednesday, versus a 52-week trading range of $138.80 to $271.00. Tesla stock is trading nearly flat year-to-date in 2024.

