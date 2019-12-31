Here's How Much Investing $100 In Microsoft Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today

Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Microsoft's Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was software giant Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT).

During the 2010s, Microsoft pivoted its business model from one driven by components such as PCs and servers to one centered its Azure cloud services. In addition to Microsoft’s cloud business, major sales drivers include Microsoft Office 360, its LinkedIn professional social network (acquired in 2016) and its Xbox video game console.

Microsoft was one of the hardest-hit stocks of the dot-com bubble back in 2000, and it started the 2010s trading at around $30. By mid-2010, Microsoft had already hit its low point of the decade, trading down to $22.73. From that point forward, it was a slow and steady climb for the next 10 years with few interruptions.

2020 And Beyond

Microsoft surpassed its $39.02 dot-com bubble high in 2014 and hit $100 for the first time by mid-2018. The stock made a new all-time high of $159.55 in the last week of 2019, entering 2020 with some extremely bullish momentum.

In fact, $100 worth of Microsoft stock in 2010 would be worth $643 today, assuming reinvested dividends.

Looking ahead, analysts expect Microsoft will take a breather in 2020. The average price target among the 39 analysts covering the stock is $162, suggesting just 2.6% upside from current levels.

