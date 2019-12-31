Market Overview

Here's How Much Investing $100 In Netflix Stock Back In 2010 Would Be Worth Today
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 31, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Investors who owned stocks in the 2010s generally experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return for the decade was 250.5%. But there’s no question some big-name stocks did much better than others along the way.

Netflix's Big Decade

One of the top performers of the decade was streaming video leader Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Netflix is the world’s largest streaming TV and movie subscription service, with more than 150 million global subscribers in more than 190 countries. Throughout the 2010s, Netflix's service morphed from a place where users could get access to their favorite movies on-demand to a source of high-quality original TV and movie content that many users consider a must-have.

Netflix issued a seven-to-one split back in 2015, so all the prices mentioned below are on split-adjusted terms.

Netflix shares started the 2010s trading at $7.87. Netflix came roaring out of the gates in 2010 and 2011, soaring as high as $43.54 by mid-2011. However, concerns over Netflix’s heavy investments and huge losses drove the stock back down to its decade low share price of $7.54 by mid 2012. From that point forward, the stock caught fire and never looked back.

2020 And Beyond

In 2018, Netflix hit $423.20, its highest price of the 2010s.

Despite cooling down a bit since then, the popular streaming stock was without a doubt one of the best investments of the decade.

In fact, $100 worth of Netflix stock in 2010 would be worth more than $4,040 today.

Looking ahead, analysts expect more upside from Netflix in 2020. The average price target among the 38 analysts covering the stock is just $397.50 suggesting 21.9% upside from current levels.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

